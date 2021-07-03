I, like many others, tire of letters in this column that are evidently sent by Marxists, leftists, and socialists.
Their letters seem to focus on hate and lies rather than facts. Recent letters condemning Rosendale are a prime example. But maybe they’re just clueless victims of a Democratic Party that has devolved into an unrecognizable facade of what it once was.
If we were to actually debate the Constitution, law and order, our Southern border, paying people not to work, reopening schools, America first vs. last, requiring I.D. to vote, free speech, critical race theory, taxes, inflation, the 2nd Amendment, and other subjects of the day, the Democratic Party would lose on every issue because they're totally devoid of common sense!
Our Constitution makes sure we are given freedom and the opportunity to succeed. The current Democratic Party, on the other hand, attempts to create division, interject the race card at every turn, make us dependent on government, and focus on victimhood rather than equality of opportunity.
This letter’s intention is to plea for people to wake up and not be victimized by a crazy party intent on destroying the country we love and want our children and grandchildren to enjoy.
Among this administration’s biggest fans are China, Iran, Russia, drug cartels, criminals, and human traffickers. Biden's crew of misfits are doing everything they can to please the far left members of their party which seemingly fails to include any proud, patriotic Americans!