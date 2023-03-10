Thankfully, we have a Republican Party. Imperfect as it is, it is America’s last hope for preserving our nation and its heritage. And we need to remind ourselves that this heritage, derived from our Judeo-Christian moorings, gave us our Constitution and Bill of Rights which guarantee our freedoms.
We also have a Democratic Party. It is a far cry from the party I, and my entire family of Catholic immigrants and first generation immigrants, wholeheartedly supported. We were blue-collar union people, and the strongest supporters of John F. Kennedy.
Since JFK, the Democratic Party has taken a nosedive. Today, JFK would be considered a MAGA deplorable. He wouldn’t recognize his party. He wouldn’t relate to and embrace the “woke” cultural agenda leftist democrats are forcing down our throats. From a wealthy family having its own peccadillos, he understood our shortcomings. But also our distinct and prevalent American values of faith, family, and love of country. He understood our free society as opposed to the tyranny of Communism. He led our country through the Cuban missile crisis, humiliating Kruschev and the communist Soviet Union.
Today’s Democratic Party fully pursues and embraces the tenets of atheistic Communism. But talk is cheap. Just because politicians and prelates wrap themselves in the flag and faith doesn’t mean they are pro-American saints. Far from it. From Joe Biden to too-many leaders of the clergy, they are clueless to the destructive policies they advocate and implement, harming body and soul.
The opinion page, and Chronicle in general, presents a bias and clear contempt for Republicans. Yet, why is Montana decidedly pro-Republican? Why do we have a Republican governor and better than 2-1 majority in both House and Senate? It is because Democrat leaders, nationwide, are failing the people, and failing our country. And Montanans know it.
Peter Arnone
Bozeman
