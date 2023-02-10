Let the news come to you

I oppose, in the strongest possible terms, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife proposal to delist grizzly bears in the Northern Rockies.

Certainly, grizzlies have made a remarkable recovery since the 1970s when just over 200 bears roamed Yellowstone National Park. Bears have expanded their range and the genetically isolated Yellowstone and Glacier National Park populations are coming closer to merging (although still a ways to go there). In short, I have relatively little problem with the science of delisting.

However, a major obstacle to delisting is the lack of cultural capacity in Montana, Idaho, and Wyoming and their state agencies to co-exist with and manage bears, except to their detriment. Delisting has already proven deleterious to wolves. Exhibit A is Montana legislation passed during the last session deregulating wolf hunting, permitting trapping and snaring, and introducing a greatly expanded hunting take, which has reduced the Yellowstone wolf population by 20 percent and decimated wolf packs. I anticipate grizzly bear delisting will result in a massive influx of wealthy trophy hunters into our state without even the pretense of fair chase hunting practices, and perhaps even shoot on sight policies for ranchers, resulting in drastic reductions in the grizzly population. Since grizzlies have much lower reproductive rates than wolves, they would be more severely impacted and endangered by hunting.

