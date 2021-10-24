Letter to the editor: Delighting in Donald Trump's eventual demise Dan Lourie Oct 24, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It’s difficult understanding why all the Trump people, and Trump himself, have not been taken to court. We’ve been told and shown for months, how Trump people lied in their attacking of the building, injuring 140-plus workers, terrifying thousands.Why do we wait? We’re hearing often about various law firms spending months being certain about ultimately hostile actions of Trump’s “army.”Why, therefore, isn’t Trump in jail? Didn’t we think, and for some time, see, that it wouldn't take this long? He is, for starters, defendant in 29 lawsuits. Many investors did criminal investigations in addition to those attorneys obtaining his tax returns. At the very least, there’s often mention of his own understanding that prison awaits him. Richer Striner asks the question, disturbing many of us — plus millions all over the country: “Why is Trump, the seditionist, still on the loose, instead of in jail where he belongs? The Justice Department should have indicted him months ago! Look at the massive crimes Trump committed. What he’s doing to his Republican Party, is fascism!”Bill Kennedy: “Our then supposed National Leader presided over, aided and abetted, the worst violent attack on...our government in more than 150 years, thus recommending Trump as President is quality of both Treason and Sedition!” Jamelle Bouie: “As with the entire effort to overturn the result of the election, Trump’s behavior was as clumsy as it was in earnest.”Trump to Justice Department: “Just say the election was corrupt, and leave the rest to me.”Trump being — as he was — an absurd figure, doesn’t mean we should treat his drives and desires as non-threatening; True when in office, and true now!This Democrat in Montana, as I deal with Republican friends and strangers — will still delight in Trump’s knowingly eventual demise. Dan LourieBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Donald Trump Justice Department Politics Law Ministries Investigation National Leader Mention Investor Republican Party Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section People in business for Oct. 24, 2021 Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Bowen has done a difficult, often thankless job well Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Morrison's perspective will boost city commission Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Pomeroy has the commitment needed for commission Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Neumann a tested leader who would represent us well Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on Gallatin County's courts building bond? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back