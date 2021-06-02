Daines and Rosendale voted against fact-finding on the clearly orchestrated attack and radically violent — not a peaceful protest — mob attacks on the Capitol Jan. 6. I am apoplectically infuriated.
Matt and Steve — you now have time to work on shoring up Social Security and the coming retirement Tsunami that threatens the foundation of American society.
75% of Americans have less than $1,000 cash in any sort of savings account. 30 to 40 million do not have funds and/or the cost-transfer-mechanism of ‘health insurance’ to fund health care. It is predicted by the Artificial Intelligence/ robotics mavens that 50% of jobs will disappear in the next decade.
We have a looming demographic Tsunami of aspirational retirees, active workforce, and many other significant issues, including anthropogenic climate change that threatens species, including Homo sapiens.
From my most recent Social Security annual statement:
“Your estimated benefits are based on current law. Congress has made changes to the law in the past and can do so at any time. The law governing benefits may change because, by 2035, the payroll taxes collected will be enough to pay only about 79% of scheduled benefits. We based your benefit estimates on these facts.”
The world experienced a population boom post WWII. Canada had a similar looming fiscal disaster with their National retirement system. They screwed up the resolve, political will, and sense to raise contribution levels, and get their retirement system on solid ground. They legislated and fixed it.
It appears you have cleared your schedules by denying the American people information and discovery of What Happened January 6th, 2021, beyond what we saw on TV. No excuses, it is your turn to do some important work for all Americans, not just things that inure to your benefactor’s and your own pockets