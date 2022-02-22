Congratulations to the Custer Gallatin National Forest for getting their latest forest plan across the finish line. Thirty-five years is a long time to wait for an updated vision for our local national forest. Thank you to everyone in the GFP who worked on this process.
I have run, cycled, skied, hiked and hunted in the Gallatin and Madison Ranges and I am particularly happy to see a historic amount of recommended wilderness for the heart of the Gallatins, and some key additions to the Lee Metcalf Wilderness.
I’m grateful that the Forest Service will protect the Porcupine Buffalo Horn area while maintaining the existing recreation access for bikes on those trails. A designated backcountry area will protect important wildlife habitat by preventing new development, including new trails. This designation provides an elegant solution, giving protection to a wild place, while preserving longstanding recreation that isn’t allowed in wilderness. A subtle quibble with the final plan would be that this backcountry designation would’ve been more appropriate for the upper reaches of Hyalite, including Emerald Lake, to better protect that alpine country.
We are all lucky to live here and explore wild places so close to home, but with that comes a big responsibility to take care of these places and make sure wildlife have room to roam. As more and more of us head into the backcountry, we need to accept some limits, or we risk losing what we value most about this place.
There is more work to be done. We need our Congressional delegation to build on this momentum by passing legislation enacting the recommendations made in the new forest plan. It’s time.
