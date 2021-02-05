During World War II the allied armies were marching on Hitler’s Germany and it seemed like nothing could stop them. It was at that moment that the Nazis military mounted a furious counter attack known as the “Battle Of The Bulge”. Tens of thousands of soldiers died. At the moment when it seemed like the war was nearly won, suddenly the outcome was in doubt.
The United States, Montana and most particularly where I live here in Gallatin County is in something of the same situation with defeating COVID-19. There is a fine editorial in the New York Times by Ezra Klein that talks about exactly this.
The danger that we face is the same as it was before the Battle of the Bulge. War fatigue and premature optimism. This is not a political issue. This is an issue of leadership:
Strategy.
Timely action.
Perseverance.
Mr Klein sums it well:
“Let’s not wait until we wrap the car around the tree to start pumping the brakes.”
Dear Gov. Gianforte and state Legislature, let's not snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.
