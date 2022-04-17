In the current social and political environment, when all of us can find issues of the moment that we care deeply about, it is important to remember that we are electing human beings, not lists of positions or votes on these various topics. Just as three years ago, in April 2019, we could not have predicted the challenges our schools are currently facing, there is no telling what we will be dealing with over the next three years. For this reason, our votes should be cast for candidates with the most character and integrity, the ability to make sound and responsible decisions about whatever the future will bring.
With this in mind, I believe that Lauren Dee is an ideal candidate for the school board. She demonstrates her commitment to the schools every day, not just as Hawthorne PAC president, but with boots on the ground, volunteering for the Theatre Academy, Hedgehog Jog, field trips, etc., etc. Lauren truly knows the community; anytime I see her out and about, she is greeting parents and high-fiving kids both on campus and off. She is a native of Bozeman but has shown our transplant family nothing but kindness and welcome. Most important, she is a model of maturity and patience, both with her own and others' kids, and in her views of the challenges facing the community and school district.
I know that as a school board member she will be a voice of moderation and of collaborative decision-making of which we can all be proud.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.