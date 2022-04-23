Our local school board elections are right around the corner. School board decisions impact our communities far more than most realize even though these elections don’t tend to make a very big splash in our news-feeds. When our schools are strong and healthy, our communities are stronger and healthier. This can’t happen without a cohesive school board that consistently keeps their focus on the best interests of kids and school staff, not on the latest political or social movements that tend to pit neighbors against neighbors.
As both an educator, Meadowlark parent, and fellow community member, my votes will go to Tanya Reinhardt and Lauren Wing Dee. Both candidates have proven their sincere dedication and passion for our schools through their past service and experiences — Reinhardt through her time on the board and through the calm, rational, grace she extended to our impassioned community during incredibly turbulent times, and Dee through her years as a Bozeman student, former Bozeman elementary teacher, and as an active parent volunteer.
I challenge all of us to get educated on the candidates and actively participate in our school community. When our schools are strong and healthy, our community is strong and healthy.
