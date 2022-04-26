I heartily endorse Lauren Dee for BSD7 school board. Beyond her experience as an elementary teacher, Project Connect lead and parent volunteer, PAC co-president, and High School Transition Committee member, Lauren is a compassionate listener, critical thinker, and simply gets things done. Her only agenda is to keep kids at the center of the room. Her ability to receive input and follow the data is exactly what is required of an apolitical board trustee. Lauren is committed to transparent communication and passionate about early literacy and long range strategic planning. Lauren thoroughly understands the role of the board and its members. An apt metaphor, she’s done her homework on school funding and financial planning, policy formulation, and program evaluation. She has the ears, the heart and the mind it takes to successfully represent the community in the best interest of our kids.
I’ve known Lauren personally for much of my lifetime and shared plenty of opportunities for deep discussions, disagreements and resolutions. I cannot think of a better person to have the conversations and do the work to address the issues and decisions necessary to navigate the district forward.
On May 3, vote Lauren Dee for BSD7 School Board Trustee.
