Male seahorses have a pouch. During mating, female seahorses deposit their eggs in this pouch, where they are fertilized and carried for two weeks, at which time the seahorse fry leave the pouch and begin their seahorse lives. Of course, male seahorses are not subject to rape or incest, nor would their lives be endangered by big government.
So, imagine, then, if American males were impregnated through rape and/or incest. Then these males would be forced — by big government — to carry the fertilized egg for nine months, as it matures within the male's body. I can hear the howls of rage against government overreach already. There were howls against government just for stay-at-home or mask mandates, with women ironically carrying signs that read "My Body, My Choice." But for abortion? Yes, women, too, are against abortion, for women are not exempt from forcing others to behave as they themselves would do. All this even in spite of Amendment XIV, Section I: “The State shall not deprive any person [this includes women] of life, liberty, or property. . . nor shall it deny to any person [this includes women as well] within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.” What's next? Mother's Day changed to Fetus' Day? That a fetus is a person is a subterfuge. Why is it only the Second Amendment that is sacrosanct?
Yet here we are, in 2022, with the Supreme Court abolishing the right to abortion, as will all those states that already passed or will pass laws against abortion, including the support of Daines, Rosendale, Gianforte, and Republicans in the Montana Legislature — even in the case of rape, incest or the life, health, or well-being of the mother. Pregnant men would yell bloody murder if they were prevented from having an abortion.
