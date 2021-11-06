Support Local Journalism


I received a response back from Senator Daines stating, at least on one topic, he supports specific legislation because “as a person of faith, he believes our country should promote a culture of life from conception to natural death.” If that statement is true, then shouldn’t that philosophy drive all his decisions.

Specifically, to promote the culture of life, why doesn’t he support: expanding health care to every Montanan regardless of income, universal preschool to help prepare every child to excel in school, affordable day care for every Montanan so we can get more adults back to work, support affordable housing so parents can work a reasonable job, have money for food/housing and time to spend with their kids? If the statement he said is true and he really cared future generations in Montana, why doesn’t he support solutions to fight the climate crisis? I am not arguing about the cause of the climate issues, I am talking about supporting creative solutions that will decrease carbon in the atmosphere such as carbon pricing and getting solar/wind energy to every Montanan.

I am sure he understands that supporting straight capitalism without safety nets decreases the quality of life of most people who are not wealthy. And if he really believed in total capitalism, then why does he support subsidies to cooperation such as the fossil fuel industry. If the price tags of these programs were the real issue, then he would be working with the current administration to address these issues in a counter to the current proposal. His voting record has been inconsistent to the values stated.

In my religious upbringing, I was not allowed to pick and choice how I applied my faith-based values. From where I sit, it appears he was taught differently.

Lynne Foss

Bozeman

