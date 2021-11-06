Letter to the editor: Daines' voting record inconsistent with stated values Lynne Foss Nov 6, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I received a response back from Senator Daines stating, at least on one topic, he supports specific legislation because “as a person of faith, he believes our country should promote a culture of life from conception to natural death.” If that statement is true, then shouldn’t that philosophy drive all his decisions.Specifically, to promote the culture of life, why doesn’t he support: expanding health care to every Montanan regardless of income, universal preschool to help prepare every child to excel in school, affordable day care for every Montanan so we can get more adults back to work, support affordable housing so parents can work a reasonable job, have money for food/housing and time to spend with their kids? If the statement he said is true and he really cared future generations in Montana, why doesn’t he support solutions to fight the climate crisis? I am not arguing about the cause of the climate issues, I am talking about supporting creative solutions that will decrease carbon in the atmosphere such as carbon pricing and getting solar/wind energy to every Montanan. I am sure he understands that supporting straight capitalism without safety nets decreases the quality of life of most people who are not wealthy. And if he really believed in total capitalism, then why does he support subsidies to cooperation such as the fossil fuel industry. If the price tags of these programs were the real issue, then he would be working with the current administration to address these issues in a counter to the current proposal. His voting record has been inconsistent to the values stated.In my religious upbringing, I was not allowed to pick and choice how I applied my faith-based values. From where I sit, it appears he was taught differently. Lynne FossBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Daines Economics Politics Culture Value Capitalism Quality Of Life Statement Voting Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Where is justice for those involved in insurrection? Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Daines is trying to mislead us for political gain Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Carbon tax creative way to address climate change Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: Put politics aside, pass Blackfoot Clearwater bill Posted: 12 a.m. Dysfunction at Hope House in Bozeman stifles mental health treatment Posted: 5 p.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the congressional map chosen by the redistricting commission? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back