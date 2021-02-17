Steve Daines, I have one question for you: how do you sleep at night?
You were complicit in propagating Trump's Big Lie that democrats were stealing the election. That Big Lie, which you fundraised off of and have yet to publicly refute, led to a bloody insurrection on our nation’s Capitol, multiple deaths and injuries suffered by police officers. You have blood on your hands, Steve. And when given the opportunity to begin to make amends for your complicity and hold Trump accountable, you turned a blind eye to overwhelming evidence and voted to absolve him of his malevolence.
Steve, when did you, the Van Nuys, CA-born, Bozeman-bred BHS class president, son to prominent local home builder, self-described defender of the “Montana way of life,” become nothing but a shill for an evil cabal of grifters? Perhaps the problem is that now you're merely a hostage to your “base,” the violent Montana MAGA militia — those fine folks summoned by Trump to hang our elected leaders at the Capitol — who now wait for you here at home? That might keep anyone up at night.
