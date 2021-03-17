In the hearing to consider the nomination of Deb Haaland as Interior Secretary, Sen. Bernie Sanders characterized the US government’s treatment of Native Americans as, “Nothing less than shameful,” which is an apt description of Montana Republican Sen. Steve Daines' attitude toward Haaland. While several GOP senators displayed passive aggression, Daines displayed little restraint when trying to ambush Haaland about the delisting of the grizzly bear from the Endangered Species Act (ESA) and her support for the Tribal Heritage and Grizzly Bear Protection Act.
“I was caring about the bears,” Haaland replied when Daines asked why she co-sponsored the bill. In 2014, the Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council, which serves every tribe in Montana, was the first Indigenous organization to formally oppose grizzly delisting.
“I enthusiastically support Representative Haaland’s nomination and am clearly disappointed by Senator Daines’ decision to oppose her nomination” said Gerald Gray, Chairman of the Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council and the Little Shell Tribe. “She will bring a unique experience to the Department of the Interior.”
True to form, Sen. Steve Daines once again shows his true colors and his disdain for America’s magnificent wildlife.
