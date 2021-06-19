Support Local Journalism


Recently introduced in Congress by Sen. Tester, the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act (BCSA) awaits a hearing in the Senate Natural Resources Committee where Sen. Daines is a member. Gaining support by Sen. Daines is the goal.

In a 2020 University of Montana Public Lands Survey, 75% of Montanans indicated their support of the BCSA. A reason for this high level of support stems from successful collaboration at the local level. For over decade, a coalition of timber mill workers, ranchers, outfitters, anglers, conservationists, snowmobilers, business owners, and others in the Blackfoot and Clearwater Valleys worked diligently developing common goals and how to achieve them.

The BSCA is a job creator aimed at boosting local economies and producing opportunities for timber production and forest restoration, expanding snowmobiling and mountain biking recreation and adding wilderness acreage to the Mission Mountains, Scapegoat, and Bob Marshall Wilderness Areas. The Blackfoot River and its most important tributaries would be protected. Outdoor recreation, hunting, fishing, and wildlife habitat protection are income generators in these wild public lands.

Visit the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Project to learn about the BCSA and the people involved: http://blackfootclearwater.org/. Contact Sen. Daines and request his support.

Patti Steinmuller

Bozeman

