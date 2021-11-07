Letter to the editor: Daines should stop with the distractions, get to work Katie Scherfig Nov 7, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It was disappointing to see Sen. Daines rallying in front of our courthouse against job creation and economic growth for Montanans. I remember when Montana’s elected officials fought and worked for what was best for our state, not what is messaged by their party. It seems Sen. Daines is more concerned about drumming out Beltway one-liners at his rallies than actually legislating for the benefit of his constituents.Why is he not supporting what will benefit us here in Montana? Instead he’s taking the opportunity to criticize an historic infrastructure bill that will secure major investments in Montana’s highways, bolster our public transit infrastructure, help with wildfire management and bring broadband to rural areas. He’d rather be gaslighting Montanans about “accountability” when the real accountability work should be asking himself why he's against thousands of good-paying, clean energy jobs that will come to Montana out of the Build Back Better Act. I know Montanans are fed up with the partisan bickering and I expect better from our leaders than pouring fuel on the fire. We saw what those wildfires did to our state this summer! Daines — stop with the distractions and get back to work for Montana. Katie Scherfig Gallatin Gateway Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Daines Montanans Politics Economics Montana Accountability One-liner Wildfire Bickering Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section People in business for Nov. 7, 2021 Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Kill conservative greed before it kills the planet Posted: 12 a.m. Editorial: Kids' vaccines could finally put this pandemic behind us. Kiboshing a campaign to promote them doesn't help. Posted: 12 a.m. Bozeman to discuss annexation process next week Posted: 4:15 p.m. Families gather at annual Bridger Ski Foundation ski swap to buy discounted gear ahead of winter season Posted: 3:45 p.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the congressional map chosen by the redistricting commission? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back