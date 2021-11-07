Support Local Journalism


It was disappointing to see Sen. Daines rallying in front of our courthouse against job creation and economic growth for Montanans. I remember when Montana’s elected officials fought and worked for what was best for our state, not what is messaged by their party. It seems Sen. Daines is more concerned about drumming out Beltway one-liners at his rallies than actually legislating for the benefit of his constituents.

Why is he not supporting what will benefit us here in Montana? Instead he’s taking the opportunity to criticize an historic infrastructure bill that will secure major investments in Montana’s highways, bolster our public transit infrastructure, help with wildfire management and bring broadband to rural areas. He’d rather be gaslighting Montanans about “accountability” when the real accountability work should be asking himself why he's against thousands of good-paying, clean energy jobs that will come to Montana out of the Build Back Better Act.

I know Montanans are fed up with the partisan bickering and I expect better from our leaders than pouring fuel on the fire. We saw what those wildfires did to our state this summer! Daines — stop with the distractions and get back to work for Montana.

Katie Scherfig 

Gallatin Gateway

