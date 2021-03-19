Montana’s public lands are priceless. They generate annual revenues that sustain Montana’s tourism economy.
A Bozeman-Yellowstone alliance was established 150 years ago this summer. The 1871 Hayden Survey explored the territory that would become Yellowstone National Park. The expedition, based at Fort Ellis, was comprised of thirty four members. The party included the preeminent American landscape painter, Thomas Moran, and the famous pioneer photographer, William Henry Jackson. Bozeman became known throughout the world as a jumping off place for Yellowstone National Park.
Steve Daines voted to place a hold on Deb Haaland’s confirmation as Secretary of the Interior. He believes oil pipelines and fossil fuels are more important to Montana’s economy than our public lands. Daines stated that “her views would hurt the Montana way of life and kill Montana jobs.”
Daines appears uninformed that 12.6 million nonresidents visited Montana in 2019, spending $3.77 billion. The tourism industry in Montana is sustainable and generates billions of dollars annually. His motivation and focus should be protecting our public lands to improve and advance Montana’s economy.
The Keystone pipeline Daines is concerned about crosses the eastern edge of Montana. It would tunnel underneath the Missouri River. What could possibly go wrong with that scenario? Very few Montana jobs would be created after the pipeline was completed. Operation of the pipeline would primarily be controlled by technicians in Houston. Daines should do his homework before selling out to oil and gas cartels. He should be concerned with the welfare of Montana citizens rather than the oil syndicates of Texas.
He also voted to support the seditious law suit by Texas to overturn the presidential election. Daines cares more about pipelines and oil money than protecting Montana’s irreplaceable public lands. Montana’s two national parks and 55 state parks are too precious to be sacrificed.
