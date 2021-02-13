The effort to overthrow the U.S. government is customarily regarded as treason. Steve Daines regards it as a badge of honor.
Trump egged his followers on to the Capitol on a mission to hang Pence, kill the Speaker of the House and reverse the outcome of the election. Did they misinterpret what he told them to do? Clearly, they got the message.
Contrary to all the evidence, Trump insisted he won. But, the evidence shows this was the cleanest election in U.S. history. Trump should be punished for treason. Daines should be punished for supporting him in the effort.
