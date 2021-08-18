Letter to the editor: Daines should back things that benefit all Montanans Ron Matelich Aug 18, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Chronicle’s Aug. 10 edition reported Steve Daines' vote against the Senate’s infrastructure bill, noting that he voted against the bill because it would add more than $250 billion dollars of debt over the next ten years. Daines is quoted, “This is absolutely unacceptable.”I had to chuckle at Daines political hypocrisy. Remember Daines voted in favor of Trump’s tax cuts, which the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimated in 2018 that the tax cut would increase deficits by about $1.9 trillion dollars over 11 years. In comparison, the Trump tax cuts will add nearly eight times the debt to the infrastructure bill, and arguably tax cuts that mainly benefited the wealthiest. Contrast the Trump tax cuts with the infrastructure bill that will provide jobs, stimulate the economy, and give Montanans tangible improvements in the form of improved roads, bridges, broadband, and charging stations for electrical vehicles. Please Sen. Daines, stop the political rhetoric and align your interests with things that benefit all Montanans. Ron MatelichBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Steve Daines Tax Cut Congressional Budget Office Revenue Economics Debt Rhetoric Vote Trump Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Will falls off the right side of the Flat Earth Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: We need more leadership and less politics on forest management Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: Infrastructure bill will produce lasting results Posted: 12 a.m. Fort Ellis Fire increases fees for new fire station southeast of Bozeman Posted: 5:30 p.m. Bozeman School District approves budget of almost $104 million Posted: 5:15 p.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Are you concerned about the surge in COVD-19 cases? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back