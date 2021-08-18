Support Local Journalism


The Chronicle’s Aug. 10 edition reported Steve Daines' vote against the Senate’s infrastructure bill, noting that he voted against the bill because it would add more than $250 billion dollars of debt over the next ten years. Daines is quoted, “This is absolutely unacceptable.”

I had to chuckle at Daines political hypocrisy. Remember Daines voted in favor of Trump’s tax cuts, which the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimated in 2018 that the tax cut would increase deficits by about $1.9 trillion dollars over 11 years. In comparison, the Trump tax cuts will add nearly eight times the debt to the infrastructure bill, and arguably tax cuts that mainly benefited the wealthiest. Contrast the Trump tax cuts with the infrastructure bill that will provide jobs, stimulate the economy, and give Montanans tangible improvements in the form of improved roads, bridges, broadband, and charging stations for electrical vehicles.

Please Sen. Daines, stop the political rhetoric and align your interests with things that benefit all Montanans.

Ron Matelich

Bozeman

