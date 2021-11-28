Letter to the editor: Daines, Rosendale working against Montana's interests Scott Bischke Nov 28, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sen. Tester helped create, then pass the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Mr. Daines and Mr. Rosendale voted against it.Who is supporting Montana and Montanans? Over 5 years, the Act is expected to provide $2.8 billion to improve Montana roads; $355 million to improve water infrastructure, ensuring safe drinking water for all Montanans; $255 million for bridge replacement and repairs to ensure Montanans safe travel; $157 million to improve public transportation for Montanans; $143 million for improvements to keep our airports safe, modern, and efficient; $100 million to install or upgrade broadband to aid Montanans with access to online education and tele-health care; and $23 million to protect Montanans against wildfire-associated property damage and health issues. Mr. Daines and Mr. Rosendale apparently don't think that Montanans are worthy of these vitally important infrastructure improvements, nor the jobs that come with them. It feels like Mr. Daines and Mr. Rosendale have transformed "owning the Libs" into "disowning Montanans" — all Montanans. It makes me sad that for the want of politics — and why, heaven forbid, is improving infrastructure political? — these two men are actively working against the interest of Montanans.Thank you, Sen. Tester, for always doing what's best for all Montanans. Scott BischkeBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rosendale Montanans Daines Transports Software Politics Tester Montana Safe Infrastructure Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Food truck's fate should be left to the market Posted: 12 a.m. Study: Widespread concern about the health of government, democracy Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: Yellowstone National Park and the case for wonder Posted: Nov. 27, 2021 Letter to the editor: Trump Republicans lack integrity, courage to govern Posted: Nov. 27, 2021 Letter to the editor: Joe Biden can't continue as president past 2024 Posted: Nov. 27, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Did you travel for Thanksgiving? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back