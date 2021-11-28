Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Sen. Tester helped create, then pass the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Mr. Daines and Mr. Rosendale voted against it.

Who is supporting Montana and Montanans? Over 5 years, the Act is expected to provide $2.8 billion to improve Montana roads; $355 million to improve water infrastructure, ensuring safe drinking water for all Montanans; $255 million for bridge replacement and repairs to ensure Montanans safe travel; $157 million to improve public transportation for Montanans; $143 million for improvements to keep our airports safe, modern, and efficient; $100 million to install or upgrade broadband to aid Montanans with access to online education and tele-health care; and $23 million to protect Montanans against wildfire-associated property damage and health issues.

Mr. Daines and Mr. Rosendale apparently don't think that Montanans are worthy of these vitally important infrastructure improvements, nor the jobs that come with them. It feels like Mr. Daines and Mr. Rosendale have transformed "owning the Libs" into "disowning Montanans"  — all Montanans. It makes me sad that for the want of politics — and why, heaven forbid, is improving infrastructure political? — these two men are actively working against the interest of Montanans.

Thank you, Sen. Tester, for always doing what's best for all Montanans.

Scott Bischke

Bozeman

Tags

Letter Policy

The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe