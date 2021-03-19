Both Sen. Steve Daines and Congressman Matt Rosendale voted against the interests of Montana citizens by voting against the American Relief Package.
They both say that they represent the interests of Montana but voting no on specious grounds that they've cited is a dereliction of duty.
It seems that both of these men adhere to their party over the interests of their constituents. In fact, both voted to overturn the election on Jan. 6. Sen. Daines did change his mind after his life was threatened by the raging mob of Trump supporters. Congressman Rosendale had no such introspection.
I hope the people of Montana remember that these gentlemen put party above country and the rule of law. Matt Rosendale will surely run for reelection in 2022. He must be ousted as he is unfit to represent us.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.