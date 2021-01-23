Sen. Daines’ suggestion in the Chronicle that there was “dangerous rhetoric from all sides” mirroring Trump’s Charlottesville comment is inexcusable.
No, Senator, people died in the Capitol building because of the rhetoric from YOUR side. The fact that you tried to fundraise off of “the big lie” is disgraceful. The idea of a commission to investigate the election is best answered by Sen. Tester’s tweet “… The election is over- and the time for baseless objections that do nothing but undermine our Constitution is over too.” At a minimum, Sen. Daines should be censured by the Senate.
These past weeks, Rosendale has proven he is unfit and undeserving to represent the State of Montana in the House. He took an oath to protect our country from enemies both foreign and domestic. After only four days in office, he chose a conspiracy theory over the Constitution for his own political gain.
Check out the press release from his office dated Jan. 11. In it, there is no condemnation of the anarchists, authoritarianists, white nationalists and racists who attacked our Capitol. Nor was there any statement of condolence to the family of the capitol police officer who died. His anger is reserved only for the Democrats who appropriately seek to impeach Trump for incitement of an insurrection.
Rosendale’s extremism undermines any effectiveness to represent the people of Montana. Rosendale should resign, and if not, he should be expelled from the House.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.