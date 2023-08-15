Donald Trump claimed the 2020 election was stolen. No evidence has ever been produced that supports the election was stolen. He lied to us. The most recent indictment provides a detailed summary of steps taken by Donald Trump and his associates to steal the 2020 election. The conspiracy to bring forward fake electors was a blatant attack on our democracy. If proven, everyone in the country should be outraged and those responsible held accountable.
I hope everyone read and thought about the recent front-page Chronical article titled “Daines, R’dale Dismiss Trump charges”. As a recap, the Republican Delegation was quick to dismiss an indictment accusing Donald Trump of attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Steve Daines characterized the indictment as a weapon wielded by President Joe Biden to impact the 2024 presidential election. Matt Rosendale claimed it was President Biden who was engaged in election interference. Rosendale voted to reject the state-certified election results of Arizona and Pennsylvania. Daines was one of 11 senators who announced that they wanted to postpone the January 6th vote certification.
Accusations were made, but no evidence brought forward President Biden “weaponized’ the Department of Justice and is attempting to interfering with an election. A Grand Jury, however, believes enough evidence exists to prove an attempt was made by Donald Trump to steal the 2024 election. I believe in our judicial system. If a grand jury thinks this should go to trial then so do I. Trump had his day in court and lost all 60 court cases claiming election interference. The country now deserves it’s day in court.
The trial will either clear Trump or convict him. It will also tell us about Rosendale and Daines. They were wrong that the 2020 election was stolen. Have they also been wrong about everything else?
John Rounds
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.