Help me understand why Sen. Daines and Rep. Rosedale voted against a bipartisan Commission to look into the attack of our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6. Without the fact finding commission we are left with only the facts that we all saw on our tv screens. A Republican Party protecting an outgoing president who incited a mob of zealots and loonies to attack our Capitol with the intent to do harm because the president lost a fair election.
Is this what the Republican Party wants to be remembered for? Why would you want to be remembered for that when you have an opportunity to discover all the facts so that we can all understand what happened on that awful day. Is this who you are? Do you only care about elections and serving an ex-president or do you serve all of us, with the intent to make us safer and stronger, and a better country? Shame on both of you!
Our country needs you to work for us and we need answers to what happened on Jan. 6. You just might find yourself on the wrong side of history without the bipartisan commission.