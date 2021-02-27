In a comment concerning the censure of Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey for his vote to convict in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, David Ball, the GOP chairman in Washington County, Pennsylvania, stated “[w]e did not send him there to vote his conscience. We did not send him there to do ‘the right thing’ or whatever he said he was doing.”
If voting one’s conscience or doing "the right thing” is the basis for censure, Steve Daines and Matt Rosendale should be feeling pretty safe right now.
