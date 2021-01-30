A recent letter in the Chronicle stated that the “Left” caused the U.S. Capitol Insurrection, and that the “Left” wants to defund police, take away everyone’s guns, and have open borders. Of course, that is not accurate, but I was not surprised to read it.
I personally receive my news from many reliable sources so I have a good idea of what is factual and what is fantasy. I will never forget the first time I tuned in to one of the “hate radio” programs. I was astounded by how many lies I heard espoused and the fact that there is no accountability for lying with impunity on the air.
Donald Trump’s total number of lies while in office reached over 30,500 as documented by the Washington Post. What is shocking though is that we have three men, Steve Daines, Matt Rosendale and Greg Gianforte, who presently hold powerful offices who embraced many of those lies, including the baseless claim that the presidential election was stolen. It is bad enough that so many citizens fall for the lies spread by the Alt media, but it is something else to have members of Congress embrace them.
Our nation was attacked on Dec. 7, 1941, and Sept. 11, 2001, by foreign enemies. However, it was domestic terrorists fed by lies from the Alt media that attacked our nation on Jan. 6, 2021.
Giantforte, Daines and Rosendale are partly responsible for the attack by embracing the lies. If they don’t have the integrity to resign from their positions, they should be removed from office according to Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, which calls for the removal of any member of Congress or state legislature who gives aid to such an insurrection.
