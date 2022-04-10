Sens. Daines and Risch, in their column, "Idaho, Montana have managed wolves successfully," accuse wolf defenders of “relying on emotional appeals, red herrings, and fear-tactics." The senators demonstrate preposterous prevarication, otherwise known as barstool biology. USFWS would never say anything remotely like, “The Fish and Wildlife Services’s 2009 delisting rule warned that Northern Rockies populations above 1,500 wolves, which Idaho currently exceeds, would result in eventual habitat degradation.”
Their arguments about numbers and thresholds are without merit, considering the plethora of new scientific findings that tell us wolves regulate their own populations. That wolves were “fully recovered” was disputed by scientists in 2009, when wolves were back in only 2% of their former range, at a fraction of their historic population of about 380,000. Driving wolves down to 100-150 in Montana guarantees disastrous inbreeding and genetic drift that would interfere with natural selection.
Recent laws and regulations throwing the gates open to rampant wolf killing by arcane and ethically questionable methods reflect not science but commercialization of wildlife for personal gain, and are unsupportable by anything like science.
Degradation? The father of wildlife management in America, Aldo Leopold, wrote, “A thing is right when it tends to preserve the integrity, stability, and beauty of the biotic community. It is wrong when it tends otherwise.” And, “Harmony with the land is like harmony with a friend; you cannot cherish his right hand and chop off his left. That is to say, you cannot love game and hate predators....the land is one organism.” From decades of studies on wolf-prey relations on Isle Royale and in Yellowstone, where wolves are not shot or trapped, biologists have learned that the health and wholeness of ecosystems inhabited by large herbivores depends on the cascading effects of predation.
