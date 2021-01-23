Sen. Daines: In a recent fundraising text message you stated the election was stolen. A few weeks ago you said the election wasn’t settled. On Jan. 6 you were going to challenge the electoral results in Congress until the siege on the capitol apparently alarmed you into changing your mind momentarily.
Is it any wonder that millions of people are so ginned up about election fraud? You, Trump, Cruz, Hawley and your accomplices are the cause: You have lied to your constituents repeatedly. All of you know the election results were reviewed and audited repeatedly. All of you know that Trump’s lawsuits were thrown out of the courts because Trump’s team had zero evidence of fraud. All of you know that Republican election officials, like those in Georgia, had the courage to count the votes accurately.
You know the truth, and instead of telling it, you and your collaborators chose to lie, and lie again, for political and personal gain. These lies are the reason millions of people are so manic. Are we really surprised at what happened at the capitol? You all have blood on your hands. Right-wing platforms are stating that the insurgency against our government has just begun, are bragging that the capitol siege was a victory, and that they intend to ramp up their desperate activities throughout the country. Isn’t it time for you to man-up, forget your selfish aspirations, and actually tell the truth?
Oh, I know, many of your constituents will turn on you, just as they did to Mike Pence for doing his constitutional duty. But hasn’t this gone too far? The right thing to do is to make a joint statement with Cruz, Hawley and all the rest, explaining that you all have been lying for personal and political gain.
