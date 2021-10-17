Letter to the editor: Daines not fighting for hardworking Montanans Steve Guettermann Oct 17, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Once again Sen. Steve Daines is trying to tell us things that just aren't true. Here is what he wrote in an email I received Friday, Oct. 8, 2021."Yesterday the Democrats raised the nation’s debt limit so they can spend more of your hard-earned money.I fought back and voted against this fiscal insanity.I think it is irresponsible for Congress to increase the nation’s debt limit without taking any steps to actually reduce the debt itself, especially when the Democrats plan to pass a reckless $3.5 trillion tax & spending spree bill next." Trying to pin the debt limit increase on Democratic spending is simply not true.Every senator knows — and if they don't know they shouldn't be a United States senator — that raising the debt limit covers the cost of programs that were approved in the past by both parties.If Sen. Daines really cared about "hardworking Montanans," he would support things such as Social Security and veterans benefits, which raising the debt limit funds, rather than the 2017 tax cuts geared for the ultra-rich, some of whom are buying up Montana and closing it off to the hardworking among us.That's the type of insanity I wish Sen. Daines would fight. But he won't. He can't. His emails and record prove it. Steve GuettermannBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Debt Limit Steve Daines Democrats Economics Politics Finance Commerce Montanans Nation Debt Email Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Williamson, Kathryn Ruth Posted: 1 a.m. Guest column: Democrats' tax and spend spree will hurt Montanans Posted: 12:15 a.m. People in business for Oct. 17, 2021 Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Cunningham can foster real change for Bozeman Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: We'd be lucky to have Bowen serve as municipal judge Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on the city of Bozeman's affordable housing levy? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back