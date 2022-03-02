Sen. Daines recently criticized the Build Back Better legislation on this page, but was he just repeating Republican misinformation? He categorized it as wasteful, reckless spending and claimed it will make inflation worse. However, several Nobel laureate economists have stated that because BBB invests in long term economic capacity and allows more Americans to participate productively in the economy, it will reduce long term inflationary pressures.
The senator dragged out the phony claims that BBB is not paid for, that it would cost $4.5 trillion, and add $3 trillion to the debt. However, those figures are from Republican's request for a CBO estimate of their exaggerated version of the bill. The actual CBO estimate for BBB showed a cost of only $158 billion over 10 years, and it would start producing savings by 2027, with second-decade savings totaling $1.8 trillion. Working families would not be paying for the bill because it would be funded by new taxes on the wealthy. This is the main reason Republicans oppose the bill.
Sen. Daines says Congress should be doing all it can to support hard working families. Then why does he oppose BBB? It would extend the enhanced child tax credit, establish universal and free preschool, expand Medicaid and reduce premiums for the ACA, provide for construction and rehabilitation of 1 million affordable homes, and down payment assistance for first-generation homebuyers. There would be additional investments in elder care, Pell Grants and free school meals. This is not a far left wish list, polls indicate these programs are wanted by Americans. Who is Daines listening to?
So his letter was just more misinformation, what we used to call manure. As long as Daines and his fellow manure spreaders continue misrepresenting Democratic policies, they will be the ones guilty of misleading us.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.