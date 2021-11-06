Letter to the editor: Daines is trying to mislead us for political gain Duane Catlett Nov 6, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In his October 17th Chronicle column, Sen. Daines accuses Democrats of “rushing a reckless $3.5 trillion tax and spending-spree bill through Congress” that would “cause great harm to Montanans.” He makes numerous false statements to support his claim that the “reckless” bill would “push us toward socialism” and “hurt Montanans.” Being politically correct, Daines’ rant is filled with gross misleading information; more accurately, he is knowingly using false information with politically-charged terms to mislead us for his political gain.Biden’s proposed $3.5 trillion bill is a strategic comprehensive 10-year climate and social program. It certainly is not “reckless” as Daines claims. And it’s revealing to note that Trump’s $1.9 trillion tax-giveaway to the wealthy took only a few weeks to pass, while Biden’s Build-Back-Better plan is still working on his first full year in office. Hardly “rushing” by comparison.Compare Biden’s $3.5 trillion 10-year “spending spree” with the bipartisan $8 trillion Defense Program’s 10-year “spending spree,” which includes 85 $1.5 billion f-35 fighter jets. Those jets alone would provide enormous needed quality health care and public education financial support for over 40% of our people. While I believe in a strong national defense, I also believe in providing basic human-needs support for our people providing them the “freedom” to pursue their American dream. That is not “socialism.” Daines’ claims that Montanans will be hit with new “punishing taxes” are outright lies. Tax revenue for federal spending, unlike states and local governments, isn’t needed even though the media and many politicians continue to propagate this myth.Biden’s proposal puts us on a path to rebuilding our national prosperity and adds good jobs in Montana. Daines’ false information and purposeful lying block that path and hurts Montanans.We need better representation in Washington than Steve Daines. Duane CatlettBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Steve Daines Spree Politics Spending Biden Rant Democrat Bill Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Daines' voting record inconsistent with stated values Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Where is justice for those involved in insurrection? Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Carbon tax creative way to address climate change Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: Put politics aside, pass Blackfoot Clearwater bill Posted: 12 a.m. Montana AG challenges vax mandate for large businesses Posted: 5 p.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the congressional map chosen by the redistricting commission? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back