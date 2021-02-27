Dear Sen. Daines:
I was a member of the Republican Party for decades and have been forced to rethink my affiliation because members like you have abandoned basic conservative principles. Additionally, you refused to be open-minded on the impeachment trial and have shown, by this posture, a failure to respect basic human dignity. I am ashamed to reside in a state represented in the U.S. Senate by Steve Daines. You are a hypocrite and a disgrace to Montana.
