Letter to the editor: Daines, Gianforte need to step up on vaccine push Tom Stonecipher Jan 7, 2022

Greg Gianforte and Steve Daines make a point of reporting, very quietly, that they are vaccinated but do not support mandates, then retreating into the cone of total silence about the virus. Their duty as our elected leaders is to step up and do what is obviously necessary to save Montana lives, not hide, fearful, in the darkness.Both men know that the only ways at present to protect our fellow citizens from the disease and possible death is to get the vaccine and wear a mask. Many in their political party are reluctant to do either, not for crazy reasons like fearing a chip will be injected by Bill Gates or Nancy Pelosi, but because they are, like many Montanans, conservative, rugged individualists. They will at least listen to Dianes and Gianforte and consider what they say. And these two leaders should be shouting, cajoling, and overwhelming their constituencies to get vaccinated to save themselves and the lives of everyone they come into contact with. Gianforte and Daines can do so more than anyone else in Montana while retaining their conservative credibility, for they get to have their cake and eat it, too, by not supporting mandates. If they don't, they never again deserve your vote. It is time for them to step up. Tom StonecipherBozeman