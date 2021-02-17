In declining to support President Biden's historic pick to lead the Department of Interior – Native American Deb Haaland – Sen. Daines says that she is too “radical."
The word “radical” means to fundamentally change the nature of something. What is radical is to fundamentally change the nature of our atmosphere so that the glaciers of the Alps, Arctic, Himalaya and yes, Montana — melt away. What is radical is to put so much carbon in the atmosphere that the seas are so acidified they can no longer support life on earth.
Sen. Daines' support of the fossil fuel industry makes him the most radical of all.
