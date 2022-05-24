Did we need more evidence that Steve Daines doesn’t believe that individual rights of citizens should rise above party politics? Well, no, but he chose to make the obvious crystal clear anyway.
In a Senate floor speech, before a vote on the Women’s Health Protection Act, Daines made clear that he considers women to be egg-producing organisms, no different than sea turtles. And to ensure that there is no shortage of fertilized eggs, we must divest women of the right to self-determination of their health care choices.
This may be as asinine and demeaning as suggesting, as happened in our distant past, that women, Native Americans, and black Americans were not worthy of making voting decisions. None of these Americans secured full citizenship rights until our Constitution was amended. Now I know that amending the Constitution to protect women’s reproductive rights may be as unlikely as compelling a turtle to walk on two legs. And getting 60 votes in the Senate on anything, besides naming a new post office, seems equally unlikely anymore. However, voters should remember in future elections that Daines and others like him believe that the government, not individuals, should make women’s reproductive choices.
What’s next Steve? Because turtles don’t have access to birth control, humans shouldn’t either?
