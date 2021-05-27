Support Local Journalism


Sen. Daines: Soon you will have an opportunity to show what is the most important to you. As you well know, the House of Representatives passed a bill, in a bipartisan fashion, creating a Jan. 6 commission. Sadly, Republican leadership, in the Senate and in the House, doesn't seem to care about discovering the truth.

Clearly you once agreed that horrific events occurred on Jan. 6, 2021, as you were quoted in the Great Fall Tribune on January 8 stating "Then we waited for — I don't know — 15 or 20 minutes maybe, and you could just tell things were getting more tense just by seeing the look in the eyes of the security as they were running around trying to assess the situation." I am so thankful for the many officers who protected you and your colleagues by putting their own lives on the line. I think they deserve to know what happened that day.

In that same article you noted the sense of disbelief that you and your colleagues experienced while you were waiting for security to reestablish control. I guess that I sympathize with your sense of disbelief as I shared that feeling at the time and I continue to feel an immense sense of disbelief today. I look upon many of your colleagues with disbelief and horror as they all seem to have forgotten the events of that day. Instead, I see them prostrating themselves on the ground while kissing the feet of our former president.

Sen. Daines, do you have a spine, or will you be prostrating yourself as well? Your constituents are awaiting your response.

Steven Holmgren

Bozeman

