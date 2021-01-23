Steve Daines and Matt Rosendale perpetrated the big lie, making them guilty of fomenting the violent attempted coup of our democracy, and the looting and desecration of our sacred national Capitol. They repeatedly spread the conspiracy that the Dems were stealing the election from Trump. Daines even asked people to send Trump money to fight the election results — which they did to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars!
I listened to the Daines interview this morning on Yellowstone Public Radio. He said he didn’t think his or Trump’s rhetoric that the election was stolen contributed to the insurrection! And that his asking people to send money to Trump was just “fundraising hyperbole!” And that he wants us (the people) to stop talking about “resignation” and “impeachment.”
Really, Steve Daines. Well, I want you to apologize to the people of MT for spreading lies which helped incite the attempted coup. And then for you and Rosendale to resign. You are not leaders. You don’t lie to the American people, and if you do, there are consequences. You can’t have it both ways. Anything less and I believe you have earned a Profile of Cowardice.
