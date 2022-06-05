I read Mr. Dorworth’s letter regarding MSU’s acceptance of the $50 million gift from Gianforte and the decision to now name a building after him on campus. I absolutely and totally agree with his position. Not only are Gov. Gianforte’s beliefs, financial support to various causes, and legislative actions the complete antithesis of everything espoused in Montana State’s Code of Conduct, the naming of the building is against the policy of naming buildings for people still in office. I understand there are weasel words in this policy to allow for someone like Gianforte to buy their way past the intent of the policy but, nonetheless, it just shows once again that money trumps principles and integrity.
For me, I have decided to sever all ties with Montana State University. I will not be renewing a membership in the alumni association nor will I be providing any donations when asked in the future.
As for those who would argue that refusing to name the building after Gianforte and possibly having to forego the donation would only hurt future generations of MSU students, I believe students would be better served by a university that walks, talks and lives by stated principles and integrity than having shiny, new buildings paid for with money that is essentially a bribe to the regents to look the other way.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.