In 2005, Bozeman was identified as among the best 100 communities in the nation for music education. In large part, this recognition came and has been maintained because the school district has had a fine arts director. But at its Jan. 9 meeting, the Bozeman School Board eliminated that position.
Superintendent Bertram argued that the fine arts directorship was disposable because all a director does is “run festivals and stuff.” Please consider the tasks performed by the fine arts director: coordinating 160 concerts a year, oversight of art, music, theater, and dance curriculum and professional development, running numerous festivals, designing and overseeing enrichment opportunities, giving voice to the arts at administrative meetings, scheduling cross district events, booking performance facilities, providing leadership to state arts programs, being the liaison to the art and music parent booster groups, coordinating with local arts partners, and more. How will these tasks now be completed? With this decision, the recognition given to Bozeman in 2005 and maintained for the past two decades will disappear.
Meanwhile, the athletic director position remains intact. Superintendent Bertram argued that this position was necessary because of the large number of disciplinary issues with athletes; an administrator was needed to handle these. Apparently, the superintendent and board believe that model students (and all data suggest that students involved in fine arts are model students) should be punished because those involved in athletics aren’t.
Bozeman School District has a $4.1 million shortfall, and through a safety levy presented to voters and through cutting corners, it hopes to balance its budget. This goal is certainly admirable. But breaking a program that has worked so well, garnering national respect and serving so many students, is not the way to do it.
Angella Ahn
Bozeman
