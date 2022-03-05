Over the past 30 years, I have spent many weeks as a backcountry volunteer performing trail maintenance and service work. It’s important to me that we take care of our public lands, and that’s why I’ve also been participating as a Montana citizen in the Custer Gallatin forest plan revision process. The Forest Service recently released the final forest plan, which I believe deserves support as a careful balancing of our community's diverse — and sometimes competing — interests in conservation and recreation.
During the six-year planning process, the Forest Service held over fifty public meetings, evaluated over twenty thousand public comments, and reviewed over six hundred objections. The Forest Service invited and listened to citizens and organizations that presented points of view, going far beyond any minimum public participation requirements. The Forest Service deserves praise for a remarkably open and transparent process.
The forest plan rates just as well on its merits. It incorporates many important conservation protections and aspects of the Gallatin Forest Partnership Agreement, a collaborative solution reached by local groups with different beliefs after many hours of good faith discussions and subsequently endorsed by Gallatin County. Collaboration offers the best way to address the many values and beliefs sincerely held by citizens and forest users. Collaboration is often derided as easy and unnecessary compromises or horse-trading. Not so. The process is tedious, time-consuming, contentious, and highly frustrating. Collaboration is even more difficult when, as in the forest planning process, personal values are involved. But its end product demonstrates understanding of and respect for everyone. It is as close to a true community solution as is possible to achieve.
As such, the forest plan stands the best chance of achieving the next step of permanently preserving the landscape through federal legislation.
