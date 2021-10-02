Letter to the editor: Cunningham walks the walk, best pick for mayor Maddy and Chris Pope Oct 2, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save We are fortunate in Bozeman to have a dedicated city government that daily tackles complex issues in the interest of the public good.This November voters will have the opportunity to choose who to lead that process, and our strongest recommendation is to elect Commissioner Terry Cunningham for mayor.For those of us who have followed Commissioner Cunningham’s remarkable contributions to public service, it is apt to say that "Terry walks the walk" for our community.Having served as city commissioner since 2018 — and as deputy mayor for the past year — Cunningham has demonstrated that he cares about people, about the environment, about building an equitable future for all Bozemanites, all neighborhoods and all walks of life. Terry brings a commitment to hard work, transparency and fairness. He listens and learns along with us and is willing to wrestle the difficult and controversial issues — growth, affordable housing, recreational access, competing budget priorities — and to take a hard stand when leadership requires a difficult choice.Besides his daily commitments to the duties of the Commission, Terry is out in the community every day. Whether maintaining trails, building dog parks, assisting those in need, or emceeing a charity event, serving our community energizes and motivates him. Terry leads with informed, thoughtful optimism along with a respectful humility — a unique combination to say the least.Please cast your vote for Commissioner Terry Cunningham to serve as our next mayor. Maddy and Chris Pope Bozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Terry Cunningham Politics Mayor Voter Commitment Opportunity Recommendation November Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Guest column: How Build Back Better legislation could help Montana Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Encourage our senators to support carbon pricing Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Support the building of a new Law and Justice Center Posted: Oct. 1, 2021 Letter to the editor: Schools' equity work should consider family structure Posted: Oct. 1, 2021 Letter to the editor: Kudos to the true patriots who got vaccinated Posted: Oct. 1, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on the relocation of Bozeman's Fire Station No. 2? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back