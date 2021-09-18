Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Terry Cunningham is the right choice for Bozeman’s mayor. While a City Commissioner, Terry has been instrumental in our first comprehensive Community Housing Action Plan, generated hundreds of thousands of dollars of philanthropic support for community efforts, and helped push for a review of city equity and inclusion policies.

Terry’s leadership on climate action and environmental protection have resulted in more ambitious goals for Bozeman’s greenhouse gas emissions and energy usage. His vision helped nurture a strategic, multi-agency collaboration to identify and protect the most important wildlife habitat and river corridors—a legacy that will benefit Bozemanites today and in future generations.

I’ve had the good fortune of watching Terry work for over a decade. He has endless energy, welcomes innovation, and listens. He is kind, generous, and deeply cares about what is best for our community above all else. Bozeman needs his selfless leadership.

Please join me in voting for Terry for mayor this November.

Kelly Pohl 

Bozeman

Tags

Letter Policy

The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe