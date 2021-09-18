Letter to the editor: Cunningham the right leader for the city of Bozeman Kelly Pohl Sep 18, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Terry Cunningham is the right choice for Bozeman’s mayor. While a City Commissioner, Terry has been instrumental in our first comprehensive Community Housing Action Plan, generated hundreds of thousands of dollars of philanthropic support for community efforts, and helped push for a review of city equity and inclusion policies.Terry’s leadership on climate action and environmental protection have resulted in more ambitious goals for Bozeman’s greenhouse gas emissions and energy usage. His vision helped nurture a strategic, multi-agency collaboration to identify and protect the most important wildlife habitat and river corridors—a legacy that will benefit Bozemanites today and in future generations. I’ve had the good fortune of watching Terry work for over a decade. He has endless energy, welcomes innovation, and listens. He is kind, generous, and deeply cares about what is best for our community above all else. Bozeman needs his selfless leadership.Please join me in voting for Terry for mayor this November. Kelly Pohl Bozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Terry Cunningham Bozeman Politics Corridor Habitat Wildlife Policy Legacy Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Cady, Katharine "Katie" Posted: 32 minutes ago. Guest column: Tester faces a choice on Montana's energy economy Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: We all must oppose anti-constitutional thinking Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Prairie reserve's plans compatible with BLM mission Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Look out for each other like past generations did Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Was the city of Bozeman right to delay its return to in-person meetings? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back