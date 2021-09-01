Support Local Journalism


I am writing to share my support for Terry Cunningham for mayor. I’ve known Terry for over a decade and have witnessed his commitment to the community in terms of volunteer service for organizations such as Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter, the Gallatin Valley Food Bank, and Bozeman United Methodist Church, as well as his volunteer leadership roles with Bozeman Health and Run Dog Run.

He cares deeply about Bozeman and has dedicated hundreds of hours of volunteer service to make it a more welcoming, compassionate community. I should also mention that Terry is fun to work with and brings a sense of joy and purpose to his work. That’s the type of person I think should be mayor of Bozeman!

Katie Daughenbaugh

Bozeman

