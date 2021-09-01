Letter to the editor: Cunningham the best choice in Bozeman mayoral race Katie Daughenbaugh Sep 1, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I am writing to share my support for Terry Cunningham for mayor. I’ve known Terry for over a decade and have witnessed his commitment to the community in terms of volunteer service for organizations such as Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter, the Gallatin Valley Food Bank, and Bozeman United Methodist Church, as well as his volunteer leadership roles with Bozeman Health and Run Dog Run. He cares deeply about Bozeman and has dedicated hundreds of hours of volunteer service to make it a more welcoming, compassionate community. I should also mention that Terry is fun to work with and brings a sense of joy and purpose to his work. That’s the type of person I think should be mayor of Bozeman! Katie DaughenbaughBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Terry Cunningham Bozeman Volunteer Politics Service Mayor Commitment Gallatin Valley Food Bank Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: When will medical plans require COVID vaccinations? Posted: 12 a.m. Bozeman School District says its mask requirement is in line with new statewide rule Posted: 4:45 p.m. Letter to the editor: Disregard of climate science harms health and safety Posted: Aug. 31, 2021 Byrne, William Kevin Posted: Aug. 29, 2021 Guest column: Montana Democrats' rhetoric is dangerous, disappointing Posted: Aug. 29, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll With the Pfizer vaccine fully approved, will vaccination rates will rise significantly? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back