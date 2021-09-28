Letter to the editor: Cunningham the best choice for Bozeman mayor Dave McConnell Sep 28, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Terry Cunningham knows the difference between the big stuff and the little stuff. He is adept at getting people to work together, keeping them focused. I’ve worked with him in many contexts, including eight years on the Bozeman Deaconess Hospital board. He is funny, kind, and even wise. I will vote for Terry enthusiastically. We could do worse; well in fact, we often have. Dave McConnell Bozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Terry Cunningham Difference Bozeman Deaconess Hospital Editor Mayor Letter Year Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Call the Legislature back, do the right thing Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Voters must remember GOP's handling of COVID-19 Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Government needs to take action on climate change Posted: Sep. 26, 2021 Letter to the editor: Bowen the right choice for Municipal Court judge Posted: Sep. 26, 2021 Letter to the editor: Coburn a great leader for Bozeman, deserves support Posted: Sep. 26, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you think all vaccinated adults should receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back