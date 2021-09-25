Letter to the editor: Cunningham motivated by community-first ideals David and Molly Thompson Sep 25, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In today’s political climate, there seems to be a pattern of promoting candidates who represent only views in the extreme.There’s little interest in others’ perspectives, and seemingly no desire to engage in civil discourse. And of course the current system is producing more and more of this type of one-sided, extremist political personality to fan the flames.Fortunately, in Terry Cunningham, we have a candidate for mayor of Bozeman who is the rare "old school" politician — the kind who welcomes differing perspectives, enjoys spirited debates, and conveys his side of things with clear and respectful rebuttal. Terry doesn’t look for ways to divide, he looks for common ground. He isn’t after power, he wants to make a positive impact on his community. And he turns ideas into action — you’ll find his ‘fingerprints’ all over many good and important projects and initiatives all around Gallatin Valley and beyond.We may not always agree with Terry. But, like so many in this town, we’ve come to know that his opinions and actions are motivated by the kind of community-first ideals that we all can appreciate. That’s what true leadership is all about.And that’s why we’ll be voting for Terry Cunningham as mayor of Bozeman. David and Molly ThompsonBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Terry Cunningham Mayor Politics Kind Bozeman Debate Ideal Candidate Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Forest management can do good things for wildlife Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Corporate taxes a misguided way to raise revenue Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Vaccines can help end this, please get the shot Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Montana's wolves need more stringent protection Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: Caring for others in the middle of a climate crisis Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you think all vaccinated adults should receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back