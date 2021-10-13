Letter to the editor: Cunningham, Madgic and Coburn deserve your vote Douglas Fischer Oct 13, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save We have an answer to the pettiness of politics today: Our city commission.Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham and Commissioners Jennifer Madgic and Christopher Coburn bring integrity, competence and a can-do attitude to local governance. They have worked to modernize our police and fire stations. They’ve brought novel partnerships and solutions to parks and affordable housing.As a schools trustee, I need commissioners working collaboratively, building bridges and focused on the mission of making Bozeman a first-rate city. Cunningham, Madgic and Coburn have my vote Nov. 2. I hope they have yours. Douglas FischerBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Terry Cunningham Christopher Coburn Jennifer Madgic Politics Fire Station Vote Competence Affordable Housing Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Morrison will be a voice for Bozeman's working class Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Support Herrington for municipal court judge seat Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Madgic deserves to continue serving on commission Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Wipe the slate clean, elect newcomers to commission Posted: 12 a.m. Editorial: Our picks for the Bozeman City Commission: Cunningham, Coburn, Talago and Madgic Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Who will you vote for in the race for Bozeman mayor? You voted: Terry Cunningham Brian LaMeres Chris Brizzolara Vote View Results Back