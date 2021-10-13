Support Local Journalism


We have an answer to the pettiness of politics today: Our city commission.

Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham and Commissioners Jennifer Madgic and Christopher Coburn bring integrity, competence and a can-do attitude to local governance.

They have worked to modernize our police and fire stations. They’ve brought novel partnerships and solutions to parks and affordable housing.

As a schools trustee, I need commissioners working collaboratively, building bridges and focused on the mission of making Bozeman a first-rate city. Cunningham, Madgic and Coburn have my vote Nov. 2. I hope they have yours.

Douglas Fischer

Bozeman

