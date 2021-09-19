Letter to the editor: Cunningham goes above and beyond for his community Pete Coppolillo Sep 19, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Terry Cunningham should be Bozeman’s next Mayor. Two stories about Terry Cunningham’s leadership skills make it clear why.First, when COVID-19 first hit our community, Bozeman Health faced a desperate shortage of PPE for frontline workers. Across town, the Simms Fishing Products production line was idle, as they were deemed a non-essential service. Terry helped create a unique partnership where Simms brought its workforce back in to produce re-usable medical gowns for Bozeman Health. What’s more, Terry not only secured over $100,000 in philanthropic funding for the project, and he personally shuttled prototypes and samples between the two organizations! Bozeman Health now has a supply of top-quality medical gowns, and Simms was able to weather the pandemic storm and develop an entirely new product line.Second, when 40 of Bozeman’s most vulnerable, disabled, and low-income residents were in danger of losing their housing to gentrification, Terry secured a $1.5 million loan to help HRDC purchase the property and save the residents of the Boulevard Apartments from eviction. Neither of those actions is in a city commissioner’s job description, but Terry Cunningham consistently goes above and beyond to serve his community. This type of bridge-building and problem-solving is the type of leadership Bozeman needs to address its most challenging issues.Please join me in voting for Terry Cunningham for Mayor. Pete Coppolillo Bozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Terry Cunningham Health Bozeman Economics Industry Work Finance Commerce Simms Fishing Products Resident Product Line Prototype Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section MacSween, Alistair "Al" Posted: 1 a.m. Christensen, Marion Paul Posted: 1 a.m. People in business for Sept. 19, 2021 Posted: 12 a.m. Business briefs for Sept. 19. 2021 Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: It's time to stop clear-cutting our national forests Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Was the city of Bozeman right to delay its return to in-person meetings? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back