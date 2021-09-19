Support Local Journalism


Terry Cunningham should be Bozeman’s next Mayor. Two stories about Terry Cunningham’s leadership skills make it clear why.

First, when COVID-19 first hit our community, Bozeman Health faced a desperate shortage of PPE for frontline workers. Across town, the Simms Fishing Products production line was idle, as they were deemed a non-essential service. Terry helped create a unique partnership where Simms brought its workforce back in to produce re-usable medical gowns for Bozeman Health. What’s more, Terry not only secured over $100,000 in philanthropic funding for the project, and he personally shuttled prototypes and samples between the two organizations! Bozeman Health now has a supply of top-quality medical gowns, and Simms was able to weather the pandemic storm and develop an entirely new product line.

Second, when 40 of Bozeman’s most vulnerable, disabled, and low-income residents were in danger of losing their housing to gentrification, Terry secured a $1.5 million loan to help HRDC purchase the property and save the residents of the Boulevard Apartments from eviction.

Neither of those actions is in a city commissioner’s job description, but Terry Cunningham consistently goes above and beyond to serve his community. This type of bridge-building and problem-solving is the type of leadership Bozeman needs to address its most challenging issues.

Please join me in voting for Terry Cunningham for Mayor.

Pete Coppolillo 

Bozeman

