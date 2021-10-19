Letter to the editor: Cunningham committed to making Bozeman better Laura Cunningham Oct 19, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save As Terry Cunningham’s spouse, I’ve seen first-hand his total commitment to the Bozeman community. He constantly goes above and beyond to help make our town a better place to live.When the biggest workforce housing project in Bozeman history (232 affordable units, a low-income medical clinic and a childhood learning center) couldn’t break ground without the approval of a nearby chain store, Terry worked the phones for weeks, finally convincing the out-of-state corporation to sign the necessary document.When 40 of our most vulnerable citizens faced eviction and homelessness, Terry worked for months to secure a key financial commitment that allowed them to remain in the homes. When Bozeman Health staff faced a PPE shortage, Terry helped broker an agreement with Simms Fishing Products to provide medical gowns for frontline staff. When the Bogert Pavilion collapsed under record snowfall, Terry secured a naming rights grant, saving taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars. I’ve seen Terry devote hundreds of volunteer hours to create local dog parks from scratch — many of those hours with a shovel, pickaxe or fencepost pounder in his hands. I’ve seen him leave the dinner table, grab a headlamp and harness to help rescue a dog that had been lost in the Bridger Mountains. Terry has volunteered for over a decade with the Ridge Run, helping lost, injured and disoriented runners. He frequently emcees fundraising events for local non-profits — free of charge — to help them meet their funding goals. I could go on and on. Visit terryforbozeman.com to see a list of what Terry has been able to accomplish for the city he loves.So, if you believe that character, compassion and commitment to the community are qualities you’d like to see in our next mayor, I encourage you to vote for Terry Cunningham. Laura CunninghamBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Terry Cunningham Bozeman Economics Sociology Building Industry Industry Commitment Staff Shortage Fundraising Event Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Lack of leadership to blame for COVID-19 surge Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Madgic has the right experience for city commission Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Bowen would be an excellent municipal court judge Posted: 12 a.m. Editorial: The opening of Montana State's American Indian Hall is worthy of celebration Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: One path forward in the Bozeman housing crunch Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on the city of Bozeman's affordable housing levy? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back