I have known and worked with Terry Cunningham for over a decade. In Terry, Bozeman residents have an exceptional candidate for mayor who can foster real change in the community.Terry believes that regional cooperation is vital in addressing growth-related issues like traffic, parking, workforce housing, water scarcity, tax relief, protection of natural resources and land use decisions. He is a trusted partner of the county, MSU, school district, Bozeman Health & other area institutions and he has a talent for bringing organizations together to tackle tough issues. Terry Cunningham knows how to break down organizational silos and focus talent and resources to solve complex problems. When your ballot arrives, I encourage you to vote for Terry Cunningham for Bozeman mayor. Cory Pulfrey Bozeman