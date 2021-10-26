Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


As you decide who to vote for to become the next Mayor of Bozeman, I encourage you to consider their record of commitment to the community. I am writing this letter in support of Terry Cunningham, a candidate who has decades of community volunteer service, ranging from securing community support and funding for a new Emergency Department and Intensive Care Unit at Bozeman Health, to building off-leash dog parks, to installing a network of climbing boulders in area parks, to hands-on service at the food bank, animal shelter, Ridge Run and Bozeman Ice Festival.

The best predictor of future behavior is past performance. Terry Cunningham has devoted thousands of volunteer hours in service to Bozeman, making him a true public servant. Please join me in voting for Terry Cunningham for Bozeman Mayor.

Sherry Heis

Bozeman

Tags

Letter Policy

The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe