Letter to the editor: Cunningham a true public servant, deserves vote Sherry Heis Oct 26, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save As you decide who to vote for to become the next Mayor of Bozeman, I encourage you to consider their record of commitment to the community. I am writing this letter in support of Terry Cunningham, a candidate who has decades of community volunteer service, ranging from securing community support and funding for a new Emergency Department and Intensive Care Unit at Bozeman Health, to building off-leash dog parks, to installing a network of climbing boulders in area parks, to hands-on service at the food bank, animal shelter, Ridge Run and Bozeman Ice Festival. The best predictor of future behavior is past performance. Terry Cunningham has devoted thousands of volunteer hours in service to Bozeman, making him a true public servant. Please join me in voting for Terry Cunningham for Bozeman Mayor. Sherry HeisBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Terry Cunningham Politics Technology Hospital Social Service Bozeman Park Volunteer Letter Predictor Mayor Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Coburn should continue on Bozeman City Commission Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Morrison's campaign a shift in local politics Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Gov. Gianforte's hypocritical stance on mandates Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: County, state jeopardizing lives of grizzly bears Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Bozeman's elections are vitally important this year Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on Gallatin County's courts building bond? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back